Want to rename AISD Confederate-named schools? Here’s your chance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin ISD board is inviting community members to submit nominations for the renaming of four campuses and one facilitiy named for Confederate soldiers.

The nomination process is now open and will close at 5 p.m. on March 16. Staff will then compile the nominations submitted and coordinate with each Campus Advisory Council to get ready for the board to make the final renaming decisions.

The schools are:

John T. Allan Facility

Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School

Sydney Lanier Early College High School

John H. Reagan Early College High School

Eastside Memorial Early College High School at the Johnston Campus (named for Albert Sidney Johnson)

Nominations can be submitted online at www.austinisd.org/naming or by mailing: Community Engagement Office, Facility Naming Team, 1111 W. Sixth St., A-230, Austin, TX 78703.

The school district went through a similar renaming nomination process for central Austin’s Robert E. Lee Elementary School in 2016, which — after receiving nominations ranging from Adolf Hitler Elementary to “Hypothetical Perfect Person Memorial Elementary School” — was renamed after UT photography professor Russell Lee.

In the current renaming process, AISD says it has met with principals, campus advisory councils and student groups at the four schools. The Allan Facility is not used as a school and does not have an advisory council.

The district also held meetings on Feb. 20 and 22 to get community feedback on the renaming.