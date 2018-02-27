WATCH: Surveillance video shows shootout during liquor store robbery

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — Two women fought for their lives against an armed robber inside their Oklahoma family business and the horrifying moments are all caught on tape.

Surveillance video shows the mother and daughter at work at the family-owned liquor store in Tulsa when a man walks in with a shotgun and demands money. Tina Ring said she saw the suspect walk in with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and told her daughter to give him the money. As the women crouched behind the counter, the man fired at them.

As the suspect, Tyrone Lee, was leaving, Ring’s daughter, Ashley Lee, reached for a gun and handed it to her mom.

Then she reached for her own and simultaneously tried to trip a security system that was supposed to lock the suspect between the inner and outer exit doors.

Ring took some shots at Tyrone Lee as he was leaving, but the security mechanism failed to lock the door closest to them. Ring took several more shots, hitting the suspect as he ran deeper into the store. While the two wrestle over her gun, Ashley Lee took shots at the suspect, hitting him several times.

Tulsa Police said Lee is in critical condition but he’s expected to survive. He’ll be arrested after he leaves the hospital.