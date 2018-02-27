Trump tweets support for top Texas officials

Related Coverage Voting early in the primary election: What you need to know

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — President Donald Trump endorsed four of Texas’ Republican elected officials on Twitter.

“I want to encourage all of my many Texas friends to vote in the primary for Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton,” the president tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “They are helping me to Make America Great Again! Vote early or on March 6th.”

All four Republicans are party favorites in the March primaries. The endorsements come a day after Trump met with Abbott at the White House, and on the same day Cruz met with Trump and other top federal officials.

Trump’s tweet made no mention of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller or Land Commissioner George P. Bush, both of whom are involved in two of the more competitive races for their seats. Bush was recently endorsed by Donald Trump, Jr.

According to recent polling data, Trump’s approval rating from Republicans clocks in at 83 percent, while 84 percent of Democrats disapprove.

