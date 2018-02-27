Truck crashes into northwest Austin home, critically injuring driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pickup truck driver crashed into a home in northwest Austin Tuesday night, critically injuring a man in his 40s.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the 5200 block of Wind River Road — near US 183 and Braker Lane — at 9:52 p.m.

The man was initially trapped inside the truck, but was rescued and taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Austin firefighters are assessing the integrity of the structure after the crash, but have no serious concerns at this time. AFD says the home’s occupants were not injured.