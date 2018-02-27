Truck crashes into northwest Austin home, critically injuring driver

Pickup truck crashes into home at Wind River Road and Angus Road in northwest Austin on Feb. 27, 2018 (Courtesy/ATCEMS District 2 Commander M. Wright)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pickup truck driver crashed into a home in northwest Austin Tuesday night, critically injuring a man in his 40s.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the 5200 block of Wind River Road — near US 183 and Braker Lane — at 9:52 p.m.

The man was initially trapped inside the truck, but was rescued and taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Austin firefighters are assessing the integrity of the structure after the crash, but have no serious concerns at this time. AFD says the home’s occupants were not injured.

Pickup truck crashes into home at Wind River Road and Angus Road in northwest Austin on Feb. 27, 2018 (ATCEMS Photo)
