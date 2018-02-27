Sam’s Club pairs up with Instacart in Austin, Dallas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A month after Sam’s Club announced numerous store closures across the country including several in Texas, the company says it’s teaming up with Instacart to offer same-day deliveries and one of the cities it’s launching in is Austin.

The other two cities that have the program are Dallas and St. Louis. Instacart customers in these three cities now have access to Sam’s Club products regardless of whether they have a Sam’s Club membership.

“Sam’s Club members will simply save their membership number in the loyalty card section to receive membership rewards and lower, member-only pricing on items,” according to a Sam’s Club press release.

The company expects to expand the Instacart service to more cities this year. The company also recently expanded free shipping to Sam’s Club Plus members.

More and more brick and mortar stores are turning to delivery services in an attempt to catch up to Amazon’s delivery service. A few weeks ago, H-E-B announced it bought Austin-based delivery app Favor.

Walmart says out of the 63 Sam’s Club stores it closed at the beginning of the year, 10 of those buildings will be repurposed into e-commerce distribution sites.