S. Congress Ave. from the lake to Slaughter could get a makeover

AUSTIN (KXAN) – South Congress Avenue from the lake to Slaughter Lane could be the next roadway to see some major improvements. Right now city planners are working on a study and design to improve how the public drives, bikes, walks or takes transit in the area.

“We want folks to feel comfortable biking along the roadway and walking on the sidewalks,” says Mandy McCledon, Public Information Specialist with the Corridor Program. “Like they can get to a bus stop safely.”

Kate Weidaw is LIVE on South Congress Avenue with how you can influence the future of the area, on KXAN News Today

Right now officials are studying how many cars drive on this stretch of road every day and looking at the crash data. But they also need to hear from the public on how they utilize this road.

Five hundred thousand dollars from the 2016 mobility bond is being used to study the road and come up with a plan. However, no money from the bond will be used to implement any changes, so the city is looking for other funds.

“Those funding sources could be grants, whether they are federal or state, it could be leveraging private development dollars, it could be partnerships with other agencies in the area,” McClendon says.

City planners are also studying the main corridors of Manchaca Road, S. Pleasant Valley Road, MLK Jr. Boulevard and North Lamar Boulevard.

The first public open house concerning the S. Congress Avenue corridor study will be held Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fulmore Middle School on S. Congress Avenue. A plan is expected to be finalized by the fall.

“The ultimate goal will really be informed by the public involvement we get from folks,” McClendon says. “It’s really dependent upon what the community wants to see.”