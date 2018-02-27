A driver banned from one ride-hailing app could still work for another

Related Coverage Rideshare companies not under city or state oversight during this year’s ACL

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If someone is banned from driving for a ride-hailing company in Austin, there is no reporting system in place to automatically notify other companies, KXAN has learned.

Before HB100 passed last May, giving the State of Texas regulatory authority over ride-hailing companies, that oversight rested at the city level. During that time, Fasten says once a police report was filed, the Austin Transportation Department would receive a notice that the driver was charged. The city would then decide whether to revoke a person’s permit that allowed them to drive for ride-hailing companies.

“At that point, the rideshare companies like us would be notified and make a decision to deactivate the driver accordingly,” Fasten said.

But there was a gray area. If no police report was filed, that notification system was not triggered. No such system currently exists at the state level.

This became clear when a father recently reached out to KXAN, saying his 22-year-old daughter’s Fasten driver “asked her if she wanted to prostitute herself saying that he could get her $200 for 20 minutes.”

Fasten said after investigating the complaint, it permanently removed the driver from its platform. But KXAN Investigates wanted to know whether anything would prevent this individual from driving for another company, especially considering no police report was filed.

KXAN Investigator Kylie McGivern learned the driver was actually banned from driving for another rideshare company in town months ago. Tonight at 6, she takes a closer look at the issues with the system.