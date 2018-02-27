Police union threatens legal action against Austin over police monitor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A union that represents police officers across Texas is threatening legal action against the City of Austin because it is keeping the police monitor’s office open without a contract. The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and Austin Police Association plan to announce legal actions Tuesday morning.

The police monitor is in charge of investigating complaints against police officers, as well as reviewing critical incidents and investigations. Currently, the Austin Police Department is working without a contract after the police association and city couldn’t come to an agreement. The city maintains despite this, police monitor Farah Muscadin can still do her job. CLEAT disagrees.

CLEAT wrote a letter to the interim city manager, Elaine Hart, saying the police monitor role was created in the contract, and that without it Muscadin cannot access certain files and information in order to do her job. If she is allowed access to those files, CLEAT argues that is breaking the law.

Earlier this year, Hart suspended the Citizen Review Panel because of the lack of a police contract. That panel investigates allegations of police misconduct, and couldn’t do its job without a meet and confer agreement in the contract that allowed them access to confidential information.

CLEAT’s statement about the legal action will be live streamed in this article at 10:30 a.m.