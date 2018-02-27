Police: Man was very drunk when he pointed gun at DoubleTree employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested at a Hilton DoubleTree hotel in downtown Austin Monday was allegedly very drunk when he pointed a gun at an employee, according to an affidavit.

Austin police officers and Department of Public Safety troopers detained Stanley Price, 61, on the fifth floor of the hotel at 303 W. 15th Street.

A technician who came to Price’s hotel room to fix his phone told police he initially wasn’t able to fix it, but came back an hour later and knocked three times on Price’s door. When he entered, he saw Price sitting on the couch and pointing a gun at him. Price told him he should have knocked. According to the affidavit, the technician noticed the suspect also had binoculars near the sofa where he was sitting. “The victim felt scared and immediately left the room,” according to court documents.

Price allegedly also called down to the front desk and said, “if someone else comes to his room unannounced again, he would shoot.” Fearing for their safety, the hotel staff called 911.

DPS says its troopers initially called Price over the phone and asked him to unload his gun and walk out of his room. Instead, DPS says he walked out onto the balcony without his weapon. It was then that officers went into the hotel room and took Price into custody without incident and recovered a handgun from the room.

When a DPS investigator arrived to question Price, he showed signs of “heavy intoxication,” according to an affidavit. “I noticed a strong slur in PRICE’s speech, a strong odor of alcohol being emitted from PRICE’s breath and glassy watery eyes,” the investigator wrote in the affidavit, adding that Price admitted he had been drinking the night before and had a Bloody Mary and a screwdriver that morning.

Witnesses told police that Monday morning, Price had also yelled from his balcony on the fifth floor at construction workers below. Price had allegedly also been kicked out of a nearby hotel before coming to the DoubleTree. The security scare at the DoubleTree prompted Austin Community College to issue an alert for its Rio Grande campus, which is a few blocks away from the hotel.

Price, who is from Alabama, faces a deadly conduct charge and was taken to the Travis County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000, he must stay away from the DoubleTree hotel and will have to undergo a mental exam.