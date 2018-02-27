Pflugerville high school choir performs with Foreigner at ACL Live

Kelly Hansen of Foreigner sings with Connolly High School choir students at ACL Live Feb. 25, 2018 (PfISD Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Sunday performance at ACL Live became a rock star experience for a Pflugerville high school choir, as students sang with Foreigner during the band’s performance of its hit song “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The students’ journey to the stage began back in April last year, when Connally High School’s choir entered a contest to sing with the band during its August show. Bowie High School beat them for the spot — but when Foreigner returned to Austin on Sunday, Feb. 25, the band remembered the voices of the Pflugerville students from their contest submission video and reached out to choir director Kelly Howard.

Connally High School students were chosen to perform with Foreigner following a contest last year (PfISD Photo)
“It was definitely the chance of a lifetime for me and the students,” Howard said. “I love the fact that it shows that being a singer and a choir member extends beyond our normal curriculum.”

She and 25 students and six chaperones made their way to ACL Live, where the band, theater personnel and audience all welcomed them.

Twenty-five students from Connolly High School were selected to perform with Foreigner Feb. 25, 2018 (PfISD Photo)
“The kids connected with audience members before the show and then when it came time to go on stage, they cheered the students on like they had known us for years,” Howard said, adding that everyone was still “on cloud nine.”

Foreigner also donated $500 to the choir program.

Connally High School choir members performed with the band Foreigner at ACL Live Feb. 25, 2018 (PfISD Photo)
