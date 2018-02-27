Oklahoma school uses robots to kill germs during flu season

By Published:
MAV the robot goes into classrooms in an Oklahoma school and disinfects it with ultraviolet light (KFOR Photo)
MAV the robot goes into classrooms in an Oklahoma school and disinfects it with ultraviolet light (KFOR Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One school in Oklahoma is fighting the flu with technology, using robots that were sent in to decontaminate the school.

MAV the robot sends an ultraviolet light through the classrooms, killing those nasty lingering sickness causing germs.

“So we’re bringing that bioburden down so any germs or bacteria that are lurking in that room, we’re going to get rid of them,” said Malinda Hart from Xenex.

These Xenex robots are typically used in hospitals, and now they are being used in the school to make sure that it’s creating a safe environment for the teachers, the staff and the students.

Each classroom takes about twenty minutes to fully disinfect.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s