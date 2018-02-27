Crash shuts down westbound SH 71 just east of Interstate 35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three vehicles were possibly involved in a crash that trapped two people on State Highway 71 near Burleson Road, shutting down all of the westbound lanes and most of eastbound traffic.

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 2300 block of the highway around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. ATCEMS says there are four total patients. A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

A second patient in his 20s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. A STAR Flight helicopter landed in the westbound lanes and took a third patient in his late teens to Dell Children’s Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

A fourth patient was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

