K-9 Lobos and partner find $6M in liquid meth in hidden compartment

Liquid meth oil found during a traffic stop on I-10 by Fayette County Sgt. Randy Thumann and K-9 Lobos on Feb. 26, 2018 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K-9 partner Lobos are known across Central Texas for their big drug busts along Interstate 10.

The duo now has another mammoth haul under their belt/collar when they found 60 kilos — or 132 pounds — of liquid meth oil with a street value of $6 million.

Sgt. Thumann pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe on I-10 near Flatonia on Monday around 2:30 p.m. for several traffic infractions, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. Once the sergeant saw several signs of criminal behavior from the driver and passenger, he asked for and got consent to search the vehicle.

K-9 Lobos then alerted his partner to the presence of narcotics in the Tahoe. A false compartment was found near the gas tank, storing the large amount of liquid meth.

Miguel Lozano Alvarez, 35, and Alma Nieto Villareal, 24 — both of Mexico — were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 and $10,000, respectively.

While the bust is big even by Sgt. Thumann and Lobos’ standards, the two caught alleged drug smugglers hauling $8 million worth of liquid meth in October, which followed a $10 million cocaine seizure in September.

