Fight over honey buns lands Louisiana man in jail

West Monroe, LA. (KARD) — An argument over missing honey buns ends with a Louisiana man in jail for assaulting his mother.

According to an arrest report, 19-year-old Joseph Simpson Jr.’s mom asked him what happened to some of the honey buns in their kitchen, causing him to become, “irate.”

Simpson Jr. pushed his mom into a wall, and pulled a knife on his brother when he tried to break it up, according to the arrest report. When police arrived, he admitted to doing both.

Simpson Jr. is now charrged with domestic abuse aggravated assault, and domestic abuse battery.