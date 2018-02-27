RM 620 near Mansfield Dam texturized to help prevent crashes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blind curves mixed with fog and rain make for hazardous driving conditions on parts of Ranch to Market 620. In an effort to improve driving conditions, the Texas Department of Transporation texturized the road from Travis View Loop to Marshall Ford Road this week to help drivers with traction.

Brian McKinney works along the road near Mansfield Dam. “We see or hear traffic, wrecks, ambulance probably three to four days a week,” McKinney says. Last week, a 54-year-old man died when he lost control and slid into oncoming traffic near Mansfield Dam.

Digital signs have been installed on RM 620 near Mansfield Dam warning drivers they are entering into a crash zone and that they need to drive safely. Through most of its length, RM 620 functions as both a local road and commuter highway, in many cases, it is the main access to many subdivisions, businesses and schools.

It’s also a popular scenic route for cyclists. A bicyclist was killed while changing a flat tire along RM 620 near Marshall Ford Road earlier this month. Travis County’s rapid growth has placed increased demand on this already congested highway.

“You combine that with weather conditions, you combine it with speed, you combine it with a road that should have been updated 10 years ago,” says McKinney.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the Hill Country terrain, limited route alternatives, constrained rights of way and environmental sensitivity pose challenges to potential roadway improvement solutions.

TxDOT says the road is set to be repaved this spring.

To help alleviate some of the traffic, TxDOT is adding a new bypass road about a mile north of Steiner Ranch Boulevard at Ranch to Market 2222 .xDOT is doing to alleviate traffic in the area is adding a new bypass road.