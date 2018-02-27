City of Round Rock launches new utility billing portal

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Starting next week, Round Rock residents will have a new online portal to pay and manage their utility bills.

The city of Round Rock says RRTXWater will officially launch on Tuesday, March 6. The new system has been a long time coming — it has been more than 20 years since the city’s current utility billing system was upgraded.

People who prefer to pay their bills in person can still do so. But the new system allows for convenient and user-friendly access to customers’ account information, according to the city. There will also no longer be transaction fees for any payment methods.

Prior to the March 6 launch, no online bill payments will be accepted after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. During the week of transition, Round Rock’s Utility Billing Office will be closed, but customers can pay their bills by check or money order at the City Hall drop-off box located at 221 East Main St., or by mail.

“Over time, RRTXWater will track and compare water usage to allow residents and City leaders to make decisions based on real-time data,” said the city in a news release.

The city expects to expand the services to a mobile app that will eventually allow customers to pay their bills using their smartphone.

For more information on the city of Round Rock’s new utility billing, click here.

