Bastrop loses out in contest for $500K to revitalize small businesses

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Bastrop made it to the final five in a competition for $500,000 to revitalize local small businesses, but came up short of the needed votes to beat winning city Alton, Illinois.

The competition also lands the winner a spot on the online reality show “Small Business Revolution: Main Street.”

“Bastrop is a town of 8,500. To win, we need more than 1 million votes,” Mayor Connie Shroeder said earlier this month. “We have been humbled by the far-reaching support we’ve received from our fellow Texans.”

The $500,000 would have been split between six downtown businesses for marketing and other revitalization efforts.

In a Facebook video Tuesday afternoon, Amanda Brinkman, the chief brand and communications officer at Deluxe Corporation, which runs the contest, said she has been amazed by the pride shown by the five finalists. The other finalists were Amesbury, Massachusetts; Martinez, California and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“Hundreds of thousands of votes poured in for each of these communities,” Brinkman said. A post on the city of Bastrop Facebook page after the announcement was made said, “Congrats to Alton Main Street!! We are so proud of #mybastrop and thankful to the Small Biz Revolution , Deluxe Corporation and Amanda Brinkman!”