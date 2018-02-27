Austin police release video of hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say they need help finding the driver of a pickup truck who ran into a woman as she was walking in a south Austin gas station parking lot a few weeks ago.

Austin police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 in the Walmart parking lot in the 700 block of East Ben White Boulevard, near Interstate 35.

Surveillance video from the business shows a large pickup truck pull up to a pump. The truck sits there for less than 30 seconds and then makes a turn in the parking lot. A woman then steps into the frame of the camera.

The woman, who had on a hoodie and a backpack, appeared to have her head down as the driver approached and then slammed into her.

The driver of the pickup truck never stopped, police say. Moments after she was hit, another person with a backpack comes running to her aid. The woman, who is in her mid-40s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck is a diesel Dodge pickup with a lift kit. It’s dark green with oversized wheels and a front brush guard.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at 512-974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.