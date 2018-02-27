APD officer accused of DWI clocked going double the speed limit in Corvette

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An officer who has been with the Austin Police Department for 11 years is on restricted duty after police say he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after an officer clocked him going 60 mph on a downtown street.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer clocked Cpl. Shawn Williams, 34, driving 60 mph down West Sixth Street in a red Corvette around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The patrol officer says he was pulling out of a parking lot when he heard a loud car headed his way and he saw the Corvette “go speeding by.”

As the officer tried to catch up to Williams, the officer says he clocked the car a second time and the driver was going 65 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. When Williams was pulled over, the officer noted he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to court documents.

Williams refused to perform any of the sobriety tests and when asked where he was coming from on Sixth Street, the suspect said he couldn’t remember, continued in the court documents.

A spokesperson for the agency says Williams is currently assigned to central east Austin.

Under former-Police Chief Art Acevedo, the department implemented a zero-tolerance policy for officers involved in DWIs. The department says they’re still operating under the same policy.