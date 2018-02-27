AP source: Tim Lincecum in discussions with Rangers

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tim Lincecum works against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum is in discussions with the Texas Rangers on a one-year deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 because no contract had been reached. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum is in discussions with the Texas Rangers on a one-year deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because no contract had been reached. The 33-year-old Lincecum pitched in a showcase for major league teams, executives and scouts earlier this month near his hometown of Seattle.

He hasn’t pitched in the majors since a disappointing nine-start stint in 2016 with the Angels. Texas would likely consider him for a bullpen role, perhaps as a closer.

In 2015, Lincecum went 7-4 with a 4.13 ERA in 15 starts for San Francisco after throwing no-hitters – both against San Diego – in July 2013 and June `14. He had surgery last Sept. 3 and didn’t immediately sign with a team after concluding a $35 million, two-year deal with the Giants. In nine seasons with the Giants, he helped San Francisco win three World Series titles – in 2010, `12 and `14.

Yahoo Sports first reported Lincecum and the Rangers were nearing an agreement.

