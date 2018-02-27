A Fun DIY to Get You Ready for the ABC Kite Fest

Kites are a happy sign of spring, and no better place to get your fill of them than at the ABC Kite Fest! Suki Steinhauser joined us in the studio on behalf of one of the festival’s beneficiaries, Communities in Schools of Central Texas. Suki’s shared details and a fun DIY we can all do just in time for the big event. Held each year on the first Sunday in March, the ABC Kite Fest is one of Austin’s most beloved, family-friendly traditions. ABC Kite Fest boasts day-long activities for all ages, including the traditional kite flying contest and showcase, a fun run and MossFest, a children’s music concert. Soar into spring and join thousands of Austinites for a free, all-day event filled with kite making, flying and gazing. Founded as a simple kite contest in 1929 by The Exchange Club of Austin, Austin’s annual kite festival was designed to foster creativity in children. Now ABC Kite Fest is the country’s longest running festival of its kind, underwritten by ABC Home and Commercial Services and produced by Friends of the ABC Kite Fest, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Through support from sponsors and community partners, Friends of the ABC Kite Fest enables one of Austin’s longest-standing traditions to thrive and grow. Proceeds from ABC Kite Fest are gifted to Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation. The ABC Kite Fest is happening Sunday March 4th from 10 AM to 5 PM at Zilker Park. Proceeds benefit the Moss Pieratt Foundation along with Communities in Schools of Central Texas. For more details go to abckitefest.org.

Sponsored by the ABC Kite Fest. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.