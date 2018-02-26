VIDEO: Deputy takes suspect for a run after being separated from K-9

WCMH Published:
Deputy takes suspect for a run after being separated from K-9 (Pasco County Sheriff's Office Photo via WCMH)

HUDSON, Fla. (WCMH) — Body camera video released by a Florida sheriff’s office shows a deputy drag a suspect into the woods after being separated from his K-9.

Deputy Carmack from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a stolen Ford Expedition Saturday. After the vehicle crashed into a pole, the sheriff’s office said the driver ran and K-9 Shep was sent after him.

While Carmack was running after them, the passenger got out of the car and tried to flee, according to the sheriff’s office. The passenger was then detained.

Body camera video shows Carmack making the passenger run with him as he went to locate K-9 Shep and the driver.

Carmack caught up with the suspect and arrested him without further incident.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, the back seat of their K-9 vehicles are not equipped for inmate transport.

We have our regular patrol vehicles for that. The back seat is converted into a “kennel” format for the dog, with no seat belts or other restraints for humans. Putting him in the front seat is not an option, either, as that is an officer-safety issue.

Police did not release the names of the suspects.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s