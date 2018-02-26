UT’s Andrew Jones begins outpatient treatment

Butler's Kamar Baldwin (3) prevents Texas' Andrew Jones from driving the baseline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
Butler's Kamar Baldwin (3) prevents Texas' Andrew Jones from driving the baseline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones was released from MD Anderson Cancer Center on Saturday and will begin treatment for leukemia on an outpatient basis.

“That was a great night and a big step for me and my family,” Jones said in a statement on Monday.

My doctors tell me I am continuing to show improvement, and that is really encouraging.
My family and I will remain in Houston for this next stage of my recovery. As we’ve said before, I’m really thankful for all the love and support that has been shown to me and to my family. It has truly been overwhelming. I hope you’ll continue to keep me in your daily thoughts and prayers. Together, we WILL win this fight.”

Jones announced on Jan. 10 that he had been diagnosed with leukemia. The Longhorns guard played in 10 games and was averaging 13.5 points per game.

