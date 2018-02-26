UT Austin student dies after falling from 4-story balcony

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin student fell from a four-story balcony in West Campus Saturday and died shortly after, according to Austin police.

Police are investigating the incident at 2505 San Gabriel St. as an accidental death. That address shows up in Google Maps as the Texan Tower, which has six floors. The man fell from the balcony before 10:12 p.m. and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he died. Police say no one else was hurt and it’s not known if alcohol was a factor in his death.

The University of Texas Police Department identified the student as Lawrence Ray Emanuel III, a senior in the College of Education.

“The loss of Lawrence is devastating to our entire university. We express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” UTPD wrote. The university said the school’s counseling services and other programs will be available for students as they mourn.