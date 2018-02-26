Two arrested in fatal collision east of Austin

Related Coverage 4 injured in northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died following a collision Friday night east of Austin in which multiple people were pinned in their car.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted it was responding to the collision on the 6200 block of Decker Lane, just south of the intersection where Loyola Lane becomes Decker Lake Road, around 10:32 p.m. Four people were injured and declared trauma alerts. One of them later died, said Austin police.

Police say at least two vehicles were involved in the collision, and two people were arrested on scene and transported to jail for not stopping to render aid. It is not clear if those two were among the four transported to the hospital.