Texas launches Harvey recovery tracker 6 months after storm

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Texas has launched a public online tool to track incoming and outgoing funds for Hurricane Harvey recovery six months after the storm hit and two months after The Associated Press reported that it did not have one.

The Governor’s Commission to Rebuild Texas said in a statement Monday that the tracker contains data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Texas General Land Office. The statement calls the tracker “a work in progress.”

Gov. Greg Abbott says the tracker is “a good start in achieving transparency” on how the federal and state governments are disbursing storm recovery funds.

The AP reported in December that a lack of such transparency could hinder coordination and encourage fraud.

The tracker currently says more than $13 billion has been disbursed to survivors.