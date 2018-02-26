Reports of gunman at downtown DoubleTree hotel, suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety says a suspect is in custody following reports of a gunman on the fifth floor of the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Austin.

Police say there may be road closures in the area near 303 W. 15th St. near Lavaca Street. They call the situation a “critical incident” but have not elaborated on what it is. Police say people should avoid the area.

A DoubleTree manager says there’s reports of a drunk person in the hotel, but did not elaborate on where they were. According to students who go to Austin Community College’s Rio Grande Campus, they received a text alert that said “Report of a person with a gun on top of Doubletree hotel east of Rio Grande Campus. Avoid the area.”

ACC tweeted ACC police are responding to reports of a gunman at the hotel, and said additional officers will be on campus as a precaution.