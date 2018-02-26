Plains Capital Bank in north Austin robbed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are working the eleventh bank robbery this year.

The most recent robbery happened at the Plains Capital Bank located along the northbound frontage of North MoPac Expressway near Parmer Lane around 9:45 a.m. Monday. Police say a white man in his 50s came into the bank, displayed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

A person who ran away from the bank was taken into custody shortly after the robbery. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white shirt underneath and safety glasses.

Police say 11 bank robberies in the first two months of the year is a high number for them.