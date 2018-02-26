Plains Capital Bank in north Austin robbed

By Published: Updated:
Plains Capital Bank was robbed Feb. 26, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Plains Capital Bank was robbed Feb. 26, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are working the eleventh bank robbery this year.

The most recent robbery happened at the Plains Capital Bank located along the northbound frontage of North MoPac Expressway near Parmer Lane around 9:45 a.m. Monday. Police say a white man in his 50s came into the bank, displayed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

A person who ran away from the bank was taken into custody shortly after the robbery. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white shirt underneath and safety glasses.

Police say 11 bank robberies in the first two months of the year is a high number for them.

Plains Capital Bank was robbed Feb. 26, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Plains Capital Bank was robbed Feb. 26, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s