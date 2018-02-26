PHOTOS: Armed man at downtown DoubleTree in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man with a gun was taken into custody at a downtown Austin hotel Monday morning.
The Department of Public Safety says a man was on the fifth floor of the hotel at 303 W. 15th Street near Lavaca Street. A viewer sent in photos of what appears to be the suspect on a balcony, with negotiators talking to him below.
Gunman reported at downtown DoubleTree hotel
