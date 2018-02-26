PHOTOS: Armed man at downtown DoubleTree in custody

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man with a gun was taken into custody at a downtown Austin hotel Monday morning.

The Department of Public Safety says a man was on the fifth floor of the hotel at 303 W. 15th Street near Lavaca Street. A viewer sent in photos of what appears to be the suspect on a balcony, with negotiators talking to him below.

Gunman reported at downtown DoubleTree hotel

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s