PHOTOS: ABC Kite Fest through the years

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The 89th annual ABC Kite Fest will take flight on Sunday, March 4th.

Before thousands of kites fill Zilker Park for the beloved festival, we’re taking a look back at previous events. The first Kite Festival in Austin took place in 1929 when it was known as the Kite Tournament.

The photos below showcase the ABC Kite Fest through the years. All photos are courtesy of the Austin History Center.

PHOTOS: History of ABC Kite Festival View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Kite Tournament at Lamar Park in 1929 (PICA 12883) Winfred Gustafson and his winning kite, March 1929 (PICA 12884) Kite tournament with row of parked cars circa 1928 to 1938 (PICA 23872) Kite tournament with single flying kite circa 1928 to 1938 (PICA 23873) Kite tournament with a kite that reads “Buy V Bonds” on March 13, 1942. V Bonds, or Victory Bonds, were sold during WWII in order to fund the war effort (PICA 14133) Kite tournament on February 27, 1942 (PICA 23871) Young girl at kite tournament in 1969 (PICA 37815) Young boy at Kite Tournament on March 8, 1970 (PICA 24588)