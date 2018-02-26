PHOTOS: ABC Kite Fest through the years

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The 89th annual ABC Kite Fest will take flight on Sunday, March 4th.
Before thousands of kites fill Zilker Park for the beloved festival, we’re taking a look back at previous events. The first Kite Festival in Austin took place in 1929 when it was known as the Kite Tournament.
The photos below showcase the ABC Kite Fest through the years. All photos are courtesy of the Austin History Center.
PHOTOS: History of ABC Kite Festival
PHOTOS: History of ABC Kite Festival x
Latest Galleries
-
Gold looks good on them: The best-looking Olympic champions
-
Soohorang’s adventures in PyeongChang
-
Best Images from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics Closing Ceremony
-
Arianna Fontana Olympic medal gallery
-
Mikaela Shiffrin wins combined silver
-
Vehicular fatality crime defendants in Travis County
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening