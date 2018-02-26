PHOTOS: ABC Kite Fest through the years

Kite tournament on February 27, 1942 (PICA 23871)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The 89th annual ABC Kite Fest will take flight on Sunday, March 4th.

Before thousands of kites fill Zilker Park for the beloved festival, we’re taking a look back at previous events. The first Kite Festival in Austin took place in 1929 when it was known as the Kite Tournament.

The photos below showcase the ABC Kite Fest through the years. All photos are courtesy of the Austin History Center.

PHOTOS: History of ABC Kite Festival

