Passenger opens emergency exit, uses slide to get off plane at Newark

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A plane bound for Tampa was delayed for five hours after a man opened the emergency exit and used the inflatable slide to get off the aircraft.

The United Airlines plane was sitting on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport Sunday night.

When officers got to the scene, the panicked passenger was yelling that he didn’t belong on the plane because it was the wrong flight.

Video shot by another passenger shows the man being led off the tarmac and arrested.

All of the passengers safely disembarked from the plane after the incident.

“While Flight 1640 was parked at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger opened the emergency exit door and departed the aircraft using the slide. The flight is now scheduled to depart for Tampa at 11:55 p.m. local time,” said Maggie Schmerin, United Airlines spokeswoman.

United flight 1640 landed at Tampa International Airport at 2:51 a.m.