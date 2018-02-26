Mueller’s Airport Control Tower slated to get historic landmark designation

Related Coverage Mueller adds new mixed-used building near former airport tower

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin’s Historic Landmark commission voted to give historic zoning to the Robert Mueller Airport Control Tower on Berkman Drive. City Staff recommended the historic zoning ahead of this vote as well.

The tower is not only a reminder of the Robert Mueller Airport which once surrounded it, but it also serves as an iconic sight in the distance for Mueller neighbors — something they light up each holiday season.

A letter sent to the Mueller neighborhood association said the historic designation is “meant to recognize the site of the former airport’s role in Austin’s aviation history, officially preserve the Tower’s award-winning, mid-century modern design, and support greater possibilities for the public to enter and experience the tower.”

The vote happened Monday evening at city hall. Property owners within the area of the tower will receive a zoning notice by mail.

Mid Tex Mod, a nonprofit who works to preserve Central Texas heritage, also sent a letter to the commissioners supporting this designation.

“This iconic civic landmark is one of the most prominent works of high-style modernism in Austin,” it said. The group explained that the tower was designed by Arthur Fehr and Charles Granger, well-known Austin area architects who were known for Central Texas modernism.

Preservation Austin wrote a letter in support of the historic designation as well.

“The Control Tower is the last physical vestige of the Mueller Airport and retains a high degree of integrity,” said President of Preservation Austin, Ken Johnson. He also noted that the tower and airport were constructed between 1960 and 1961.

It’s not clear how the designation will impact residents, as many of the details have yet to be ironed out. The city says it’s a possibility there may be a park next to the tower or, if they’re able to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, to have a way for people to get to the top of the tower as an observation deck.