MS-13 gang members arrested in Austin face attempted murder charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two documented MS-13 gang members wanted in Harris County on attempted murder charges were arrested in Austin last week, the U.S. Marshals Service said Monday.

Bryan Funez, 17, was arrested on Feb. 21 in the 2700 block of East Seventh Street — near North Pleasant Valley Road — without incident and booked into the Travis County Jail where he awaits extradition.

Jorge Alexander Cortez, 23, was found at a construction site at 625 Farm to Market 685 in Hutto last Thursday, Feb. 22, and arrested without incident. He is in the Williamson County Jail also awaiting extradition.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force made the arrests after the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in Houston requested its help when the two suspects allegedly tried to murder a fellow member of MS-13.

Funez and Cortez are citizens of El Salvador and are in the United States illegally, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Funez’s mugshot was not immediately available.