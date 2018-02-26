Hamilton Pool Road reopens after motorcycle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple 911 calls about a motorcycle crash brought first responders to Hamilton Pool Road, on the other side of the Pedernales River from the entrance to Hamilton Pool.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Travis County deputies went to the 25000 block of Hamilton Pool Road along with a STAR Flight helicopter at 5:10 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristen Dark says the crash happened near Camino del Baranco. Hamilton Pool Road was closed in both directions while STAR Flight was at the scene.

