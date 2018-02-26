Man killed in crash on RM 620 near Mansfield Dam identified

KXAN Staff Published:
One man killed in two-vehicle crash on RM 620 near Mansfield Dam on Feb. 22, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcombe)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Ranch to Market 620 near Mansfield Dam last Thursday has been identified as 54-year-old Franklin Daniels.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Daniels was driving his Ford Ranger northbound on RM 620 when he lost control and slid into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Hyundai Sonota.

Daniels died at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, says Austin-Travis County EMS.

 

 

