Austin-area students continue to hold walkouts calling for gun control

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!” chanted students at Akins High School Monday afternoon, just before school let out.

The students at the south Austin school, at 10701 S. First St., near Southpark Meadows, also chanted, “How many more? How many more?” almost two weeks after 17 students were killed in a South Florida school shooting. Last week numerous other Central Texas students also walked out of class.

The Akins High walkout also comes a week after a 17-year-old ex-student was arrested after showing up to campus Thursday on a school bus and allegedly threatening to blow up or shoot up the school.

Conditions were placed on his $15,000 bond Monday.

Around 300 students at Walsh Middle School in Round Rock also walked out of school Monday. Photos of the 17 students slain in Florida were placed on the sidewalk with flowers around them.

In a letter to parents from Principal Brenda Agnew, she said the walkout was student-organized and used as an opportunity to remember the students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

Students read the names of those killed and spoke about getting to know each other and accepting each other’s differences, the principal said.

Agnew said the students were out of class for no more than 25 minutes and were supervised by staff. She added the students will not be disciplined. “If your student attended today’s event, I encourage you to talk with him or her about their experience this evening. During the remembrance, some students became emotional. Please know, our counselors are here if you would like for your student to talk to one of them,” Agnew wrote.

She hopes in the future, with additional walkouts planned nationwide, students will work with campus staff so that they can find “an outlet to share their view that is conducive to a productive learning environment and allows for maximum student safety.”