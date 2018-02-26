Kelly Clarkson joins ‘The Voice’ tonight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that the Olympic Games are over, the competition at home is heating up on NBC.

Kicking off Monday night is the season premiere of The Voice, with its newest coach and Texas sweetheart Kelly Clarkson.

Even though Clarkson is the original American Idol, she isn’t a stranger to The Voice since she’s performed on it several times. However, being a guest on the show is different than sitting on the red swivel chair.

“It was so difficult, because you think, at home, why aren’t they turning around, but it’s so different when you’re in the room,” says Clarkson. “You get the ambiance of the room and you get everything going, and you’re like this is good, right?”

Known for her spunky and heartfelt responses, Clarkson will be a fun addition to the other coaches: Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

The show airs Monday night and Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CST on KXAN.