Forced to retire early: Factors to consider

What do you do if you’re forced to retire? Perhaps it’s not because you lose a job, but because you need to quit working to care for a parent or spouse or even a child.

In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains the factors you need to consider when trying to alleviate anxiety caused by this stressful situation

Steps to minimize anxiety with forced retirement

1. What’s your net worth: Do a full inventory of liabilities (debts) and assets
2. If your job has been eliminated, find out if you need to go back to work or can retire now
3. Get a comprehensive retirement income projection regarding long-term costs

Chris's team lays out all of the factors you need to consider in a new report called The Changing Story of Retirement.

