First week of early voting shows dismal numbers in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the first six days of early voting in the Texas Primary Election, only 4 percent of registered voters in Travis County have cast their ballots.

Data from the Travis County Clerk’s Office shows 30,845 people have voted thus far since early voting started on Tuesday, Feb. 20. At that rate, approximately 60,000 will vote early–with early voting ending on Friday, March 2.

Of the people who have voted in Travis County, 3 percent have voted in the Democratic primary and 1 percent have voted in the Republican primary.

The busiest early voting site in Travis County has been at the Randalls grocery store on Research Boulevard in northwest Austin.

Secretary of State data shows less than 30 percent of registered Texans voted in the last primary–which was a presidential year.

During the Primary Election, voters make their choices on who they want placed on the ballot for the General Election in November. This primary will determine candidates for governor, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner. There are also several high-profile congressional districts up for grabs.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 6. To find out what is on your ballot, check here.

In an effort to encourage people to vote, the Texas Association of Business is teaming up with businesses to promote “March Matters.”

“The primary is really the vote because there really won’t be any competition in the general election,” said CEO of the Texas Association of Business, Jeff Moseley. He added since mainstream voters don’t show up in March, it allows extreme partisans to control the agenda for both parties. The goal is to return the focus to “nuts and bolts” issues like roads and schools.