Driver accused of hitting Round Rock police officer on I-35 charged

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police Officer Charles Whites is still in serious condition after a car hit him early Sunday morning.

“He got hit and he’s fighting for his life,” said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

Banks says Whites was diverting traffic off I-35 near US 79 around 6:40 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Old Settlers Boulevard. Police say Whites had his lights on and was wearing a safety vest. “While he was outside of his car in the midst of doing that traffic control, a vehicle went through the flares that he had set up and ended up striking Officer Whites,” explains Banks.

The driver, 55-year-old Raul Martinez, stopped after the crash. He’s now charged with intoxication assault. Police say Martinez was passing through Round Rock and heading back to Albany, Kentucky where he lives. Police say he was on prescription medication when he hit Officer Whites.

“Very, very heartbreaking incident for the Round Rock Police Department to see one of your officers go down the way this incident occurred,” said Banks. “The mere fact that someone who’s careless, not paying attention to what’s going on in front of them in the road.”

Whites has been with the Round Rock Police Department for 18 years. While the department’s officers are praying for his recovery, they’re sending a plea to the public to help find the driver in the earlier crash that didn’t stop after hitting and killing 25-year-old Amir Azad.

“If it was an accident, we understand that, but we want that person to come forward or anyone who knows who may have hit this victim, so that we can at least give closure to the family,” said Chief Banks.

The driver who hit and killed Azad could face charges of leaving the scene without rendering aid and possibly more. If you have any information on the driver, call Round Rock Police at 512-218-5515.

Three other members of Round Rock PD were taken to the hospital Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., lightning struck in the area of Officer Patrick Turck, Officer John Schultz and law enforcement support technician Josh Lake while they were investigating both collisions.

Banks says they felt a slight shock from the lightning and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. All three men were checked out and released.