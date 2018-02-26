Director Kevin Smith suffers massive heart attack

GLENDALE, Calif. (KXAN) — The director behind pop culture favorites Clerks and Mallrats suffered a “massive heart attack” Sunday night.

Late Sunday night, Kevin Smith tweeted a selfie of himself lying on a hospital bed. He said the heart attack happened just after his first show in Glendale, Calif. According to Entertainment Weekly, Smith was scheduled to perform a pair of stand-up comedy shows at the Alex Theatre that night.

Smith, 47, tweeted that the doctor told him his left coronary artery was 100 percent blocked. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” said Smith.

The star of Comic Book Men lost 85 pounds a couple of years ago in an effort to get healthy.

 

