Director Kevin Smith suffers massive heart attack

GLENDALE, Calif. (KXAN) — The director behind pop culture favorites Clerks and Mallrats suffered a “massive heart attack” Sunday night.

Late Sunday night, Kevin Smith tweeted a selfie of himself lying on a hospital bed. He said the heart attack happened just after his first show in Glendale, Calif. According to Entertainment Weekly, Smith was scheduled to perform a pair of stand-up comedy shows at the Alex Theatre that night.

Smith, 47, tweeted that the doctor told him his left coronary artery was 100 percent blocked. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” said Smith.

The star of Comic Book Men lost 85 pounds a couple of years ago in an effort to get healthy.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018