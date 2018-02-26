Despite AG’s opinion, toll agency says fee cap doesn’t apply to them

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s still some questions surrounding who all will be impacted when a law capping fees for delinquent toll users goes into effect later this week.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion on Monday announcing that portions of Senate Bill 312, which cap toll fees at $48 during a 12-month period, will apply to all entities that contract with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Rep. Joe Pickett, D-El Paso, who asked Paxton for the opinion on Sept. 11, 2017, said the response appears to be clear: Since all toll roads are ultimately approved by the Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees TxDOT, all toll roads thus are subject to the cap. That includes entities likeCentral Texas Regional Mobile Authority, which oversees the Mopac Express Lane, as well the the 183A and 290 toll roads and 71 toll lane.

“Technically a toll road still has to be signed off from TxDOT,” Pickett said. “I’m probably going to look at a follow-up and try to determine if it’s as simple as was written by the Attorney General. To me it was pretty clear. It’s an interesting development.”

But, a CTRMA spokesperson told KXAN on Monday that Paxton’s opinion “does not change anything for the CTRMA processes and fees.”

It is clear, though, that the cap on fees will impact all TxDOT-operated toll roads, such as State Highway 130. The Texas Transportation Commission voted on Jan. 25 to impose the $48 administrative fee cap in $4 increments per invoice.

TxDOT spokesman Bob Kaufman said the agency is still reviewing Paxton’s opinion.

“(TxDOT) may have further comment once we have completed our analysis,” Kaufman said in a statement. “As you may know, the Texas Transportation Commission has already acted to adopt changes in accordance with SB 312 to modify fees charged to customers using facilities owned and operated by TxDOT.”

The new measure goes into effect March 1.

Before the cap on fees, KXAN revealed last October that TxDOT had sent more than 2.2 million TxTag customer accounts to collections, adding nearly $1 billion in fees alone.

Pickett said he believes the cap on fees will help prevent drivers from getting taken advantage of.

“Is $48 a year enough, too much? If you’re somebody that owes you’d say it’s more than enough,” Pickett said. “But is it going to be enough to keep the (toll agencies) from abusing the system? We don’t know that.”