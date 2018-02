WACO, Texas (KWKT) — The latest addition to the Magnolia Empire opened in Waco on Monday morning.

Eight months after Chip and Joanna Gaines announced plans to rename the Elite Café, customers were allowed into the Magnolia Table.

The breakfast through lunch spot offers some of Joanna’s favorite recipes, as well as some holdovers from the Elite days.

The restaurant — located at 2132 S. Valley Mills Dr. in Waco — will be open from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. every day except for Sundays.