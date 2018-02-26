Board set to decide Monday night on AISD school name changes

Eastside Memorialn (Ignacio Garcia/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees will decide Monday night whether to move forward with changing the names of five schools.

The schools are named for those with ties to the Confederacy:

In November the district began the process of meeting with the community and students concerning a future name change. Just last week the district held community meetings to get feedback specifically looking at how a school name relates to the district’s core values.

District officials say the public is mostly supportive of these changes but it’s ultimately up to the board of trustees.

“If the board were to vote to start the renaming process than we would start the next steps which would involve community, schools, everybody to give potential input on new names for the schools and then there would be a process where a naming committee and would choose the name they like,” says Brian Hill, special projects dead for the superintendent, AISD.

AISD conducted a similar process in 2016 when Lee Elementary School in Hyde Park was renamed for Russell Lee instead of Robert E. Lee.

The overall cost to change the names of the five schools is estimated at $322,000. That price tag accounts for the cost of changing signs and banners, gym floors, uniforms and stationery, among other expenses.

The board of trustees plans to hear more public feedback before their vote Monday night.

Kate Weidaw has a look has the current feedback on KXAN News Today.

