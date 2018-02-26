$500M for school metal detectors proposed by Fort Worth congresswoman

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas congresswoman wants to bring metal detectors to schools.

Tarrant County Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger plans to introduce a bill to create a federal grant program for schools interested in installing them.

Granger says the proposal would cover the costs of metal detectors and their installation as long as schools get their security plans approved by federal officials, setting aside $500 million over 10 years.

Granger told Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS she thinks it could make a real difference.

When asked if she thinks metal detectors could stop a gunman with an AR-15 — the weapon used in the Parkland, Florida high school shooting — she said schools will also have to monitor things and have campus police officers assigned to schools.

A former teacher, Granger says she does not think arming teachers is the right move. And as for changing gun laws, she says all options are on the table.

Within Austin ISD, there are metal detectors at the Alternative Learning Center. Students at the center are also subject to patdowns.