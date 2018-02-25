Tears of happiness, joyful wagging of tails as Puerto Rican pets reunite with owners in Austin

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There were tears of happiness as dozens of animals separated from their families during Hurricane Maria were reunited with their owners in Austin Sunday months after they had been left behind.

The Austin Humane Society joined forces with Puerto Rico Animal Unite to make the reunion possible.

Volunteers flew 30 cats and dogs from the island to Austin at no cost to the families.

We spoke to one man who says the best part of getting their lab, “Mia,” back was going to be seeing his son’s reaction when they went home and surprised him with her.

“He’s been calling me, ‘Do you have Mia?’ So, he’s going to be jumping, and he’s not going to be getting away from her the whole day,” said Jean Paul Guardiola.

The pets were also checked out by local vets before being returned to their owners.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s