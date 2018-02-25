Statue honoring eccentric Austin icon Leslie Cochran one step closer to reality

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bench downtown could soon pay tribute to the beloved homeless, cross-dressing Austinite Leslie Cochran, who died in 2012.

He was also a peace activist and was often seen wearing women’s clothing around town. His most famous outfit: A thong and high heels.

Cochran’s life on the streets drove him to run for mayor three times … without any luck.

Local filmmaker Spencer Nutting was so inspired by Cochran he decided to make a film about his life. And he is also working to raise funds for a statue of him, which will grace a bench at the corner of 6th Street and Congress Avenue in front of a Starbucks there.

“In March, it will be six years since Leslie left the streets of Austin,” Nutting said. “We’d like to see him come back, and this is the way that he’ll be here for all history. We’ll be the only location on this planet with a drag queen, Austin! And that’s what you call keeping Austin weird.”

Austin artist Bob Coffee has designed the statue, and they brought the model downtown Sunday for a final fitting on the bench before it is used to cast a mold.

The mold will be used to cast the actual statue in bronze.

Nutting said the project needs to raise $300,000 to finish the film and the statue. You can visit the Facebook page Remembering Leslie Cochran to learn more about the project.

Starbucks is selling coffee mugs to help, and Nutting is planning several other fundraisers.