State of Texas: Voting security and #metoo backlash

AUSTIN (KXAN) – National concerns about voter fraud have prompted Texas lawmakers to tackle weaknesses in the state’s voting systems. The Texas Senate Select Committee on Election Security held a hearing Thursday to take on concerns of fraud, cyber security, and simple voter education.

“I know that ballots have been altered after they’ve been taken out of the ballot box,” said John Oldham, elections administrator for Fort Bend County. “I have observed workers, in the days of paper ballots, hand-count a stack of ballots 12 times and not get the same result twice.”

For voters over 65, the obstacle lies with how they want to cast their vote, officials say. Many prefer paper ballots versus electronic because of cyber security concerns.

“It’s important that elections are conducted fair accurate and honest and it’s important that our voters believe that they’re fair, accurate, and honest,” Oldham said.

All 254 counties in Texas have different methods in their voting systems, and officials say that’s part of the problem. The lack of a centralized system allows more room for error.

In an effort to change that distrust among voters, some lawmakers argue that educating the public about what is allowed and not allowed when casting their vote would contribute to a more secure vision about voting. Cell phones are one of those contributing factors.

“Texans are finally aware you can’t have phones in polling locations,” Heather Hawthorne said, Chambers County Clerk.

Poll shows Texas voters’ trifling view of “Me Too” movement

With early voting underway in Texas, one pollster is looking at what issues Texans care about the most.

Experts at The University of Texas at Austin’s Texas Politics Project tested voter views on hot topics and some of the top statewide races.

Surveyors who worked on the project interviewed 1,200 registered voters across Texas using UGov over the internet from Feb. 1 through the 11th.

One of those questions that voters were polled about was their favorable versus unfavorable view of the “MeToo” movement. Texans displayed a sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats.

Among Republicans, only 16 percent had a favorable view of it, compared to 66 percent of Democrats.

The polls showed similar results among women, which James Henson, the head of the Texas Politics Project, said is no surprise.

“We had wondered if there might be some tremors in the suburbs among suburban women who sometimes moderate their views in response to some issues,” he said. “There does not seem to be much indication of that going into the primary elections.”

As far as how that might impact the primaries in Texas, Henson said it won’t make much of a difference.

“If you are banking on some Republican women possibly crossing over to vote for say female Democratic candidates because they’ve been activated by these issues of sexual harassment and sexual assault, there’s probably not much chance of that happening,” Henson said.

Another poll from the project shows the potential of a runoff between the two leading Democratic candidates running for governor, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Andrew White. The poll found Valdez leading the nine-candidate field with 43-percent support, nearly 20 points higher than the next closest challenger. The remaining candidates are all polling in the single digits.

