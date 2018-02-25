Round Rock police officer hit while responding to fatal auto-pedestrian crash

FILE - Round Rock Police patrol car. (KXAN File Photo)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock police officer is in the hospital after he was struck by a car while responding to a crash where a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Round Rock Police said they received a welfare call about a pedestrian that was walking near I-35. Officers said when they arrived on scene, there was a body in the roadway that seemed to have been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Northbound lanes of I-35 is currently closed as traffic being diverted from 620 (Round Rock Ave.) to Westinghouse Road.

RRPD said one of its officers was directing traffic around the scene when he was struck by a car. They said the officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver who hit him is being held for investigation.

