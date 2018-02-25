PHOTOS: Weekend storms bring “wavy” clouds across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The past few weeks have brought quite the stretch of wet weather across Central Texas. But the storms this weekend brought more than just some much needed rain. They’ve also paved the way for some neat and unique photo opportunities of our skies.

Cloud formations called “asperitas” or “undulatus asperatus,” developed across the area Sunday morning. Undulatus Asperatus, which means “agitated waves” creates the appearance of wave-like motions in the atmosphere. So what was causing the clouds to take on such a “wavy” shape? It is created by ocean-like waves of air moving horizontally, meeting up with a deck of developing low clouds, ultimately creating the look of waves in the sky!

You can thank increasing low cloudiness across the KXAN viewing area for these “wavy” cloud formations.