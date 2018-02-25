PHOTOS: Weekend storms bring “wavy” clouds across Central Texas

By Published: Updated:
Clouds over Spicewood on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Allen Robinson)
Clouds over Spicewood on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Allen Robinson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The past few weeks have brought quite the stretch of wet weather across Central Texas. But the storms this weekend brought more than just some much needed rain. They’ve also paved the way for some neat and unique photo opportunities of our skies.

Cloud formations called “asperitas” or “undulatus asperatus,” developed across the area Sunday morning. Undulatus Asperatus, which means “agitated waves” creates the appearance of wave-like motions in the atmosphere. So what was causing the clouds to take on such a “wavy” shape? It is created by ocean-like waves of air moving horizontally, meeting up with a deck of developing low clouds, ultimately creating the look of waves in the sky!

You can thank increasing low cloudiness across the KXAN viewing area for these “wavy” cloud formations.

Clouds over Spicewood on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Allen Robinson)
Clouds over Spicewood on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Allen Robinson)
Clouds after storms on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Bill Combes)
Clouds after storms on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Bill Combes)
Clouds on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Kristie G)
Clouds on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Kristie G)
Cloud formation east of Round Rock on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Kelsey Byrne_
Cloud formation east of Round Rock on Feb. 25, 2018. (Report It: Kelsey Byrne_

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s